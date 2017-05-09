Qatar Airways launches flights to Yanbu

Director of Western Airports, Suliman Al Rawaf ; Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Ehab Amin ; and the Governor of Yanbu, Musaed bin Yahya Al Saleem at the function in Yanbu yesterday. Qatar Airways continues to grow its network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of three weekly flights to Yanbu, its ninth destination in the Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.