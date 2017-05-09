Qatar Airways launches flights to Yanbu
Director of Western Airports, Suliman Al Rawaf ; Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Ehab Amin ; and the Governor of Yanbu, Musaed bin Yahya Al Saleem at the function in Yanbu yesterday. Qatar Airways continues to grow its network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of three weekly flights to Yanbu, its ninth destination in the Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC