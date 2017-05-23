Poll: Most Say Saudis Not Tough Enough in Fight Against Islamic Terror

Despite President Donald Trump's glowing praise of Saudi Arabia during his visit there over the weekend, only 9 percent of likely U.S. voters say the Saudi government has been aggressive enough in its efforts to fight radical Islamic terrorism, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Tuesday. Seventy percent of those polled said the Saudis have not been aggressive enough in combating radical Islamic terrorism, which is up from 63 percent two years ago.

