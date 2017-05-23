Poll: Most Say Saudis Not Tough Enoug...

Poll: Most Say Saudis Not Tough Enough in Fight Against Islamic Terror

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Despite President Donald Trump's glowing praise of Saudi Arabia during his visit there over the weekend, only 9 percent of likely U.S. voters say the Saudi government has been aggressive enough in its efforts to fight radical Islamic terrorism, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Tuesday. Seventy percent of those polled said the Saudis have not been aggressive enough in combating radical Islamic terrorism, which is up from 63 percent two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 2 hr girlcrush 138
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... 18 hr a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... Mon UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... Sun Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
News Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia May 20 About time 1
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC