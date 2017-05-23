Poll: Most Say Saudis Not Tough Enough in Fight Against Islamic Terror
Despite President Donald Trump's glowing praise of Saudi Arabia during his visit there over the weekend, only 9 percent of likely U.S. voters say the Saudi government has been aggressive enough in its efforts to fight radical Islamic terrorism, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Tuesday. Seventy percent of those polled said the Saudis have not been aggressive enough in combating radical Islamic terrorism, which is up from 63 percent two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 hr
|girlcrush
|138
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|18 hr
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|Mon
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|May 20
|About time
|1
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC