POEA announces vacancies in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Taiwan and Japan
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has announced that there are closed to 2,000 job vacancies in the countries of Saudi Arabia, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. Marietta Bellotindos, POEA regional director, said that no placement fee is required since the hiring of employees is government-to-government.
