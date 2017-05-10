Over 9000 People Killed in Car Accide...

Over 9000 People Killed in Car Accidents Last Year in Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Car accidents in 2016 killed 9,031 people, 12 percent of the total number of the 70,000 fatalities in the Kingdom in that year, with an average of over 25 deaths a day and one death an hour. The rate of increase is the highest since 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l... 5 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC