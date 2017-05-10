Over 9000 People Killed in Car Accidents Last Year in Saudi Arabia
Car accidents in 2016 killed 9,031 people, 12 percent of the total number of the 70,000 fatalities in the Kingdom in that year, with an average of over 25 deaths a day and one death an hour. The rate of increase is the highest since 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|5 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC