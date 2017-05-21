Next Stop for Trump Is Israel, in Pur...

Next Stop for Trump Is Israel, in Pursuit of 'Ultimate Deal'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Donald Trump has cast the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians as the "ultimate deal." But he will step foot in Israel having offered few indications of how he plans to achieve what so many of his predecessors could not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 57 min spocko 79
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... 13 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... 21 hr Cordwainer Trout 1
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... 22 hr Lawrence Wolf 23
News Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia Sat About time 1
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
News Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar... May 19 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC