Next Stop for Trump Is Israel, in Pursuit of 'Ultimate Deal'
President Donald Trump has cast the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians as the "ultimate deal." But he will step foot in Israel having offered few indications of how he plans to achieve what so many of his predecessors could not.
