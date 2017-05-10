Najib Accepts Invitation To Summit In Riyadh
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has accepted an invitation from the Saudi Arabian government to attend the Arab, Islamic and US Summit on May 21 in Riyadh, Arab Saudi. The invitation was conveyed to Najib by Saudi Arabia s Culture and Information Minister Dr Awwad Salleh Al-Awwad during a courtesy call on the prime minister at his office in Perdana Putra, here, today.
