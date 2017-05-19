Ministry: Doing - DIY umrah' in Saudi can get you arrested

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians have been reminded not to perform the umrah on their own or "do it yourself" umrah as it is an offence in Saudi Arabia. Tourism and Culture Deputy Minis ter Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the Saudi Arabian government had made it compulsory for all pilgrims to be registered with and managed by legitimate umrah operating companies, which are known as muassasah .

