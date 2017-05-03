Ministers retain silence on vote over...

Ministers retain silence on vote over Saudi place on UN women's rights body

3 hrs ago

The Irish Government has said it would be irresponsible and damaging to confirm whether it backed Saudi Arabia's bid for a seat on an international body on women's rights. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/ministers-retain-silence-on-vote-over-saudi-place-on-un-womens-rights-body-35680385.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35680384.ece/d45b5/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ce698d20-b75b-46cc-9ffa-984d22cca4e4_I1.jpg The Irish Government has said it would be irresponsible and damaging to confirm whether it backed Saudi Arabia's bid for a seat on an international body on women's rights.

News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
