Mideast Stocks-Saudi near flat on varying Q1 results, Qatar rebounds in otherwise quiet region
DUBAI, May 10 First quarter results from major companies drove trading on Saudi Arabia's stock exchange on Wednesday, with the Riyadh index edging 0.2 percent higher, while Qatar's bourse outperformed as investors bought shares on recent price dips. Majority state-owned Saudi Electricity rose 2.2 percent in trading that exceeded its one-month average daily volume after the company swung to a net profit of 4.94 billion riyals in the first quarter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
