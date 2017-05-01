Merkel, King Salman sign six major economic agreements

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel chatting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman during a welcome ceremony in Riyadh on April 30, 2017. A range of bilateral and regional issues, with a particular focus on Syria, Iran and Yemen, were discussed by Saudi King Salman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday.

