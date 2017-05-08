Lashkar-linked IS chief, key to training of Indian jihadists, is reported killed in Afghanistan raid
SHEIKH ABDUL Hasib, head of Islamic State's operations in Afghanistan and the central figure in a multinational operation to train Indian jihadists in the Nangarhar mountains, has been killed with several other commanders and at least 35 fighters, according to USFOR, the headquarters of US forces in the war-torn country. Sources in Afghanistan told The Indian Express that the raid by Afghan and US special forces on April 27, which claimed Hasib's life, was part of strikes that also led to the death of two IS members from Kerala: Bestin Vincent alias Yahiya from Palakkad, and the commander of Indian jihadists in the region, Sajeer Mangalasseri Abdulla, a former resident of Sultan Batheri.
