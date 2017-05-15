Kuwait Joins Saudi Arabia, Russia to Seek Oil Cuts Into 2018

Kuwait joined Saudi Arabia and Russia in supporting an extension of oil-output cuts by OPEC and other global producers through the first quarter of 2018 to help trim global stockpiles. An extension of the cuts at already agreed-upon volumes is needed to reach the goal of paring world inventories to their five-year average, Kuwait's Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

