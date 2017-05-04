J&K govt asks dy commissioners to act...

J&K govt asks dy commissioners to act against 34 channels

7 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked all the deputy commissioners of the state to take action against transmission of 34 TV channels, including those from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying they have the potential to incite violence and create law and order situation. The directive comes after the Centre asked the state government to take immediate steps to stop the unauthorised broadcast of Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels in the state.

