Iraq's Firebrand Sadr Urges Dialogue Between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Iraqi opposition leader and Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Monday urged Saudi Arabia and Iran to engage in "serious dialogue" with a view to averting what he described as a potential "sectarian war" in the region. "We have been pleased with recent positive developments in Saudi-Iraq relations," al-Sadr declared in a statement released by his office on Monday.

