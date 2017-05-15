Iraq's Firebrand Sadr Urges Dialogue ...

Iraq's Firebrand Sadr Urges Dialogue Between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Iraqi opposition leader and Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Monday urged Saudi Arabia and Iran to engage in "serious dialogue" with a view to averting what he described as a potential "sectarian war" in the region. "We have been pleased with recent positive developments in Saudi-Iraq relations," al-Sadr declared in a statement released by his office on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC