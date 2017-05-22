Iran's Zarif Scorns Saudi Deals With ...

Iran's Zarif Scorns Saudi Deals With U.S., Alleged Ties To September 11 Terror Attacks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia for their weapons and investment deals and suggested the Arab country's policies were to blame for the September 11 attacks in the United States. The comments on May 21 came hours after the U.S. president singled out Iran as a key sponsor of Islamist militant groups in a speech during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

