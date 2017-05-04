Iran minister warns Saudi Arabia afte...

Iran minister warns Saudi Arabia after "battle" comments-Tasnim

May 7

May 7 Iran will leave no part of Saudi Arabia untouched except holy Muslim sites if Riyadh "does anything ignorant", Iran's defence minister was quoted as saying after a Saudi prince threatened to move the "battle" to Iran. "If the Saudis do anything ignorant, we will leave no area untouched except Mecca and Medina," Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying.

