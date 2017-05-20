Iran Denounces Saudi Refusal To Engage In Dialogue As 'Destructive'

Iran on May 3 reacted to a rare televised interview by Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince, accusing him of stoking tensions in the region with a "destructive" statement ruling out dialogue with Tehran. Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the designated heir to his father King Salman, said in unusually blunt remarks on May 2 that he would not seek to open dialogue with Iran because Tehran's goal is to dominate the Muslim world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.