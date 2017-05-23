Inside the Historic Meeting Mentioned in President Trump's Saudi Arabia Speech

He also looked back, however, to the start of that relationship: "Working alongside another beloved leader - American President Franklin Roosevelt - King Abdulaziz began the enduring partnership between our two countries," he said. It was Valentine's Day 1945 when, en route from the Yalta Conference earlier that month, FDR met the man whom TIME described in a as a "robed, resplendent" King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, "one of the few living rulers who looks the part," aboard the USS the two connected about not only professional, but also personal matters.

