'I'm grateful I didn't kill anyone when I used to drink and drive'

Many spats: Transport Minister Shane Ross at Government Buildings, where he spoke candidly about his brief in Government Photo: Arthur Carron A year has passed since Transport Minister Shane Ross branded Taoiseach Enda Kenny a "political corpse" in the pages of this newspaper. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/im-grateful-i-didnt-kill-anyone-when-i-used-to-drink-and-drive-35712371.html A year has passed since Transport Minister Shane Ross branded Taoiseach Enda Kenny a "political corpse" in the pages of this newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.