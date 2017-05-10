Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi state minister for Gulf affairs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Minister of State for Gulf Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thamer Al-Sabhan. Minister of State Thamer Al-Sabhan extended the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the head of state, and handed the Saudi King's letter to him.

