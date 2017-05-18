Human rights concerns prove no obstacle in Trump-Saudi ties

On the first day of his first overseas visit, President Donald Trump presided over a nearly $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia that made clear his administration did not see the kingdom's human rights record or its devastating war in Yemen as an obstacle to restoring ties that had been strained under his predecessor. Saturday's military agreement with Saudi Arabia, effective immediately, could expand up to $350 billion over 10 years.

