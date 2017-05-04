His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives th...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives thanks from Saudi Arabia

Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reply to His Majesty's condolences cable to him on the death of Prince Saad bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Chicago, IL

