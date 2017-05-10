His Majesty receives message from Saudi Arabia
The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers with Essam bin Saad bin Said, Minister of State, Member of the KSA Council of Ministers.
