Here's to the Winners in the Fight ag...

Here's to the Winners in the Fight against Terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Niccolo Machiavelli writing in 1513 did his best to warn Donald J. Trump. In Chapter VI of The Prince he wrote, "nothing is more difficult to set up ...than a new system of government, because the bringer of the new system will make enemies of everyone who did well under the old system, while those who do well under the new system still won't support it warmly."

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Fri True Christian wi... 1
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... Thu Denizen_Kate 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Thu idiotic Interregnum 152
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,319,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC