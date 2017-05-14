Head of Yemen SPC departs to Saudi Arabia
Former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh says he's ready to go to Saudi Arabia or neighbouring Oman to start talks Hadi allies are complaining the secessionist movement might undermine the Saudi bid to conquer the whole country for them, while many southerners say they expect the smaller Gulf Arab states, who are also deeply involved in the Saudi War, to back the right of self-determination for the south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC