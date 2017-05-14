Head of Yemen SPC departs to Saudi Arabia

Former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh says he's ready to go to Saudi Arabia or neighbouring Oman to start talks Hadi allies are complaining the secessionist movement might undermine the Saudi bid to conquer the whole country for them, while many southerners say they expect the smaller Gulf Arab states, who are also deeply involved in the Saudi War, to back the right of self-determination for the south.

