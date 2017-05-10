Former CEO of Colombia's Corficolombi...

Former CEO of Colombia's Corficolombiana charged in Odebrecht scandal

May 10

May 10 Colombia's attorney general has charged the former chief executive officer of investment holding company Corficolombiana with bribery in a construction deal with Brazil's Odebrecht SA. A hearing for Jose Elias Melo was set for July 5, the attorney general's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.

