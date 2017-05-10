Fisia Italimpianti bolsters membrane project roster with Shuaiba SWRO

Italian desalination company Fisia Italimpianti and a Spanish joint-venture partner Abengoa are set to design and build a 250,000 m3/day desalination plant in Saudi Arabia, as part of a $255 million agreement with ACWA Power. Located in the Shuaiba area on the western coast of Saudi Arabia, the plant will use reverse osmosis membrane technology to supply potable water to more than one million residents in the cities of Mecca, Jeddah and Taif.

