Enda Kenny backtracks on claims over Saudi Arabia and women's rights

Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been forced to backtrack on claims that he personally raised women's rights issues with the Saudi Arabian government. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/enda-kenny-backtracks-on-claims-over-saudi-arabia-and-womens-rights-35685301.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35685300.ece/bc130/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-adc9f19c-e9f5-4f4b-8609-4fd9f0ff22e8_I1.jpg Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been forced to backtrack on claims that he personally raised women's rights issues with the Saudi Arabian government.

