Egypt's Sisi invited to US-Arab Islamic summit in Riyadh21 min ago
Cairo, May 14 Egyptian President Sisi received on Saturday from Saudi King Salman an invitation to participate in the US-Arab Islamic summit that will be held on May 21 in Riyadh to be attended by US President Donald Trump, Egyptian presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef said in a statement. The invitation was handed to Sisi by Saudi Civil Service Minister Essam bin Saeed and the Egyptian president welcomed the invitation and hailed the Egyptian-Saudi strategic relations.
