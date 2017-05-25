Egyptian-Saudi joint electricity netw...

Egyptian-Saudi joint electricity network - Photo courtesy by flicker

Read more: Egypt Today

The newly anticipated $610 million electricity network spans over 1,320 kilometers and will be able to transfer 3,000 megawatts according to the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries report. Arab Fund has previously pumped investments in the project worth of $162 million after signing the Memorandum of Understanding between both countries in 2013.

Chicago, IL

