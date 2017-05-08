Diesel Prices Drop 1.8 to $2.565
The U.S. average retail price of diesel dropped 1.8 cents to $2.565 a gallon as oil prices remained below $50 a barrel for the third week amid questions about whether Saudi Arabia and Russia will cut oil production into 2018. Diesel costs 29.4 cents more than it did a year ago, when the price was $2.271 a gallon, the Department of Energy said May 8. Regional prices for trucking's main fuel were down across the board, with declines of 2 cents or more in the Mid-Atlantic, Gulf Coast and West Coast outside of California.
