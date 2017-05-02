Denmark bans 6 preachers including fa...

Denmark bans 6 preachers including famous Saudi clerics Al...

Read more: The Peninsula

Stockholm: The Danish Immigration Service on Tuesday banned six preachers and clerics from entering its territory for two years, including two very prominent preachers from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Al Arifi and Salman Al Odah. Muhammad Al Arifi has around 17.3 million followers on twitter.

Chicago, IL

