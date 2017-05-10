'Complex link' between vitamin D2 and D3 supplementation
A new study may shed light on the differences in uptake of vitamin D variants, while also revealing absorption is higher in women than men, and two-weekly dose regimens are the most effective. The randomised controlled trial, by researchers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, enlisted 269 subjects between 18 and 60, 41% males and 59% females, who were not taking vitamin D supplements, consuming more than one serving of milk per day, or getting more than 10 hours per week of exposure to the sun.
