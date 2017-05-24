Boeing completes radar upgrade for Saudi Arabia's AWACS fleet
Boeing has completed a series of upgrades that substantially enhance the technological capabilities of Saudi Arabia's E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. Among the enhancements to improve radar capabilities and reduce repair time for the airborne surveillance fleet are systems that increase the original equipment's radar sensitivity and expand the range for tracking targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|5 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|15 hr
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|Tue
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|May 20
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC