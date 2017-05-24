Boeing completes radar upgrade for Sa...

Boeing completes radar upgrade for Saudi Arabia's AWACS fleet

Boeing has completed a series of upgrades that substantially enhance the technological capabilities of Saudi Arabia's E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. Among the enhancements to improve radar capabilities and reduce repair time for the airborne surveillance fleet are systems that increase the original equipment's radar sensitivity and expand the range for tracking targets.

Chicago, IL

