Biggest oil producer expands ties wit...

Biggest oil producer expands ties with China

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Having served more than three decades at the world's biggest oil producer, few know better than Amin Nasser about Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Saudi Aramco. Nasser, with a strong background in petroleum engineering and upstream operations, is detailed in his explanation and presents information cogently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC