Baku 2017: Iran volleyball squad leaves no chance for Saudi Arabia team
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector In a Group B match, Iran's national volleyball team defeated the Saudi Arabian squad in all three sets - 3:0 .
