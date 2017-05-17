Australia considers banning laptops from airliner cabins
"If the government has specific intelligence indicating a specific threat or risk in relation to laptops [on flights] to and from Australia, then as sure as I'm sitting here they would ban them from being carried". The New York Times and Wall Street Journal have reported that Israel was the source of the intelligence, and the latter said it was meant for U.S. eyes only, suggesting it was not available to other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies including Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC