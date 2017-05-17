Australia considers banning laptops f...

Australia considers banning laptops from airliner cabins

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"If the government has specific intelligence indicating a specific threat or risk in relation to laptops [on flights] to and from Australia, then as sure as I'm sitting here they would ban them from being carried". The New York Times and Wall Street Journal have reported that Israel was the source of the intelligence, and the latter said it was meant for U.S. eyes only, suggesting it was not available to other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies including Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC