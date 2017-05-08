Armm sets anti-terror summit

Armm sets anti-terror summit

THE Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao scheduled the conduct of a three-day anti-terrorism summit to be attended by at least 300 ulama from Armm and other regions. The summit, dubbed as "Armm Ulama Summit Against Terrorism," will be held from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, in Cotabato City.

