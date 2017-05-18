Arizona man charged killing quadriplegic fiance unborn son
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 min
|Smack Down
|19
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|13 min
|Smack Down
|14
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|11 hr
|About time
|1
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|Fri
|bizar
|1
|Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov...
|Thu
|Chico
|1
