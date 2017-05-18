Anything could happen, we are living ...

Anything could happen, we are living in preposterous times

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Some of the damage inflicted by President Donald Trumps' choices will only affect the United States. Others will be felt further afield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 21 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov... 22 hr Chico 1
News Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC