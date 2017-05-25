Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan: Cover...

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan: Coverage of Manchester a model for all

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Donald Trump, the so-called leader of the free world, made his first foreign visit as president to an absolute monarchy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a petrostate legendary for its complete absence of democratic institutions and rampant violations of human rights. The signature foreign-policy development that Trump announced in Riyadh over the weekend was a massive, $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

