Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan: Coverage of Manchester a model for all
Donald Trump, the so-called leader of the free world, made his first foreign visit as president to an absolute monarchy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a petrostate legendary for its complete absence of democratic institutions and rampant violations of human rights. The signature foreign-policy development that Trump announced in Riyadh over the weekend was a massive, $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|1
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Thu
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC