America Would Do Better to Arm Jordan than Saudi Arabia
A new attack on innocent civilians in Manchester, England ought to serve as a definitive wake-up call to the western world. In an apparent terrorist attack, extremists targeted little girls attending a pop concert in the heart of the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|Mothra
|143
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|Tue
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|May 20
|About time
|1
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC