All You Need to Know About Trump's Visit to Saudi Arabia
The high-profile visit is set to "renew our mutual commitment to global security and further strengthen already deep business, cultural and political ties." US President Donald Trump's first official foreign trip since taking office will include three key summits on May 20-21, attended by 55 leaders and representatives from across the Islamic world, as well as several business activities , cultural, intellectual and sports celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC