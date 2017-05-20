Alarm grows in Washington as Saudi co...

Alarm grows in Washington as Saudi coalition attack on Yemen port...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

This April 26, 2017 photo released by Saudi Interior Ministry shows the explosion of a small, unmanned speed boat allegedly strapped with explosives heading toward the Aramco oil distribution center in Jizan, after strikes on the target by the Saudi Royal Navy in in Red sea. Saudi Arabia said Wednesday its security forces thwarted an attempted attack on an Aramco oil distribution center involving an unmanned boat from Yemen, where the kingdom is at war with Shiite rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC