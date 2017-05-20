Alarm grows in Washington as Saudi coalition attack on Yemen port...

This April 26, 2017 photo released by Saudi Interior Ministry shows the explosion of a small, unmanned speed boat allegedly strapped with explosives heading toward the Aramco oil distribution center in Jizan, after strikes on the target by the Saudi Royal Navy in in Red sea. Saudi Arabia said Wednesday its security forces thwarted an attempted attack on an Aramco oil distribution center involving an unmanned boat from Yemen, where the kingdom is at war with Shiite rebels.

