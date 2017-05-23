1 killed, 50 held after Bahrain raid ...

1 killed, 50 held after Bahrain raid on Shiite cleric's town

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump's administration had approved a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the State Department under President Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... 13 hr a_visitor 3
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 16 hr girlcrush 134
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... Mon UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... Sun Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
News Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia May 20 About time 1
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC