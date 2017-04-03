Woman - imprisoned by father' in Saud...

Woman - imprisoned by father' in Saudi Arabia has not returned to...

Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

A woman in her early 20s who complained she had been imprisoned by her father in Jeddah has yet to return to Britain, a lawyer says. Amina Al-Jeffery's case is due to be reconsidered by a judge at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

