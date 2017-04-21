Woman Forcibly Taken to Saudi Arabia ...

Woman Forcibly Taken to Saudi Arabia While Seeking Asylum

Read more: Ms. Magazine

Dina Ali Lasloom, a 24-year-old Saudi woman, was attempting to seek asylum in Australia last week before she was detained at the airport in Manila, Philippines and forcibly sent back to Saudi Arabia against her will. Moudhi Aljohani, a Saudi women's rights advocate who was in contact with Lasloom throughout her ordeal, posted videos and updates from the airport in a desperate attempt to solicit help from the international human rights community.

Chicago, IL

