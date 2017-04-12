Why boom-bust oil prices may be here to stay
"I think the sort of the next rude shock perhaps in the oil markets is that we will be thirstier for oil for a lot longer than folks hope and expect," says energy analyst Robert McNally. Crude oil prices fell today following a government report predicting the biggest increase in U.S. production in two years and the Saudi Arabian energy minister publicly doubting whether that country will keep cutting production as promised.
