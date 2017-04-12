Why boom-bust oil prices may be here ...

Why boom-bust oil prices may be here to stay

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WNED

"I think the sort of the next rude shock perhaps in the oil markets is that we will be thirstier for oil for a lot longer than folks hope and expect," says energy analyst Robert McNally. Crude oil prices fell today following a government report predicting the biggest increase in U.S. production in two years and the Saudi Arabian energy minister publicly doubting whether that country will keep cutting production as promised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... 20 hr Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC