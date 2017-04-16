We deserve salvation from drugs, corr...

We deserve salvation from drugs, corruption, criminality - " Duterte

President Duterte has expressed hopes that Easter may remind Filipinos that our country deserves salvation from drugs, criminality, and corruption that have long plagued the nation. In his Easter Sunday message, Duterte said the story of the Risen Christ is a message of perseverance and faith in the grief of Black Saturday.

