We deserve salvation from drugs, corruption, criminality - " Duterte
President Duterte has expressed hopes that Easter may remind Filipinos that our country deserves salvation from drugs, criminality, and corruption that have long plagued the nation. In his Easter Sunday message, Duterte said the story of the Risen Christ is a message of perseverance and faith in the grief of Black Saturday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|22
