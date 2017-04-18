Watchdog slams UN for electing Saudi ...

Watchdog slams UN for electing Saudi Arabia to committee on gender equality

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, and Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, arrive to hold a joint press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on February 12, 2017. A watchdog group on Sunday slammed the appointment of Saudi Arabia to a United Nations committee on gender equality, saying it was absurd given the kingdom's overt discrimination against women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC